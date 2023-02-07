Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:RA) Shares Sold by Belpointe Asset Management LLC

Belpointe Asset Management LLC lowered its position in Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:RA – Get Rating) by 10.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,785 shares of the company’s stock after selling 750 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund were worth $116,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Centaurus Financial Inc. boosted its position in Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund by 0.3% in the first quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 257,982 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,351,000 after buying an additional 887 shares during the last quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 27,181 shares of the company’s stock worth $468,000 after purchasing an additional 1,090 shares in the last quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. boosted its position in Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund by 12.2% in the 2nd quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 12,852 shares of the company’s stock worth $237,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its position in Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 34,712 shares of the company’s stock worth $635,000 after purchasing an additional 1,807 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 63,460 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,170,000 after purchasing an additional 1,942 shares in the last quarter.

Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund stock traded down $0.22 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $17.76. The company had a trading volume of 125,777 shares, compared to its average volume of 259,759. Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund Inc. has a 12-month low of $13.84 and a 12-month high of $21.26. The company’s fifty day moving average is $17.20 and its 200-day moving average is $17.97.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be given a $0.199 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 14th. This represents a $2.39 annualized dividend and a yield of 13.45%. Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund’s dividend payout ratio is presently -2,345.45%.

Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Brookfield Investment Management Inc The fund is co-managed by Schroder Investment Management North America Inc It invests in fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in securities and other instruments of companies, which includes real estate securities, infrastructure securities, and natural resources securities.

