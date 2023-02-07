Brokerages Set Murphy USA Inc. (NYSE:MUSA) Price Target at $325.60

Murphy USA Inc. (NYSE:MUSA – Get Rating) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the six research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $314.60.

MUSA has been the topic of several recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on Murphy USA in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $360.00 price target on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on Murphy USA from $200.00 to $228.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Raymond James cut their price target on Murphy USA from $335.00 to $305.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Stephens upped their price target on Murphy USA from $315.00 to $355.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Murphy USA from $350.00 to $325.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Financial Management Professionals Inc. purchased a new position in Murphy USA during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its stake in Murphy USA by 47.6% during the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 121 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new position in Murphy USA during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Private Trust Co. NA purchased a new position in Murphy USA during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Murphy USA during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.30% of the company’s stock.

Murphy USA Stock Performance

Shares of Murphy USA stock opened at $259.75 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $276.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is $283.77. Murphy USA has a 52 week low of $164.30 and a 52 week high of $323.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.80. The firm has a market cap of $5.87 billion, a PE ratio of 9.24 and a beta of 0.83.

Murphy USA (NYSE:MUSA – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The specialty retailer reported $5.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $6.16 by ($0.95). Murphy USA had a return on equity of 90.90% and a net margin of 2.87%. The firm had revenue of $5.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.40 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $4.23 EPS. Murphy USA’s revenue was up 12.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Murphy USA will post 18.79 earnings per share for the current year.

About Murphy USA

Murphy USA, Inc engages in marketing motor fuel products and convenience merchandise through retail stores, namely Murphy USA and Murphy Express. It collaborates with Walmart to offer customers discounted and free items based on purchases of qualifying fuel and merchandise. The company was founded on March 1, 2013 and is headquartered in El Dorado, AR.

