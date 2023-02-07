Brokerages Set Icade SA (OTCMKTS:CDMGF) Target Price at $55.75

Icade SA (OTCMKTS:CDMGF – Get Rating) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eleven research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have assigned a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $55.75.

CDMGF has been the topic of several recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Icade from €55.00 ($59.14) to €50.00 ($53.76) and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 12th. Citigroup lowered shares of Icade from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Icade from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 24th. AlphaValue lowered shares of Icade from a “buy” rating to a “reduce” rating in a report on Thursday, December 8th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Icade from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 11th.

Icade Price Performance

OTCMKTS CDMGF opened at $42.42 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $42.41 and its 200 day moving average price is $42.36. Icade has a 1 year low of $34.00 and a 1 year high of $76.00.

About Icade

As an investor and a developer, Icade is an integrated real estate player that designs innovative real estate products and services adapted to new urban lifestyles and habits. By placing corporate social responsibility and innovation at the core of its strategy, Icade is closely involved with stakeholders and users in the citieslocal authorities and communities, companies and employees, institutions and associations.

