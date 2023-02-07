Brokerages Set Elior Group SA (OTCMKTS:ELROF) Price Target at $3.31

Shares of Elior Group SA (OTCMKTS:ELROF – Get Rating) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the ten analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $3.31.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Elior Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. AlphaValue upgraded shares of Elior Group from a “reduce” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Barclays lowered shares of Elior Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 14th. Citigroup upgraded shares of Elior Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of Elior Group from €3.30 ($3.55) to €3.00 ($3.23) in a research report on Monday, November 14th.

Elior Group Stock Performance

OTCMKTS:ELROF opened at $2.85 on Tuesday. Elior Group has a 12 month low of $2.85 and a 12 month high of $2.85. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $2.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.85.

Elior Group Company Profile

Elior Group SA offers contract catering and support services in France, the United States, the United Kingdom, Spain, Italy, India, and internationally. The company provides contract catering services to business, education, and health and welfare sectors under the Elior brand. It also offers a range of value-added services under the Elior Services brand, such as cleaning and hygiene services for hotels, industrial sites, shops and retail outlets, and food industries; biological cleaning and hospitality services in the healthcare sector; and facility management and support services, including reception, internal mail handling, minor repairs and maintenance, and gardening for corporate clients.

