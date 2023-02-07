Boyd Gaming (NYSE:BYD) Lifted to Buy at CBRE Group

CBRE Group upgraded shares of Boyd Gaming (NYSE:BYD – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has $75.00 price target on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Boyd Gaming from $65.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Susquehanna raised their target price on shares of Boyd Gaming from $68.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Boyd Gaming from $72.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Boyd Gaming from $54.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Boyd Gaming from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Boyd Gaming currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $72.87.

Boyd Gaming Stock Performance

Shares of Boyd Gaming stock opened at $64.99 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.07, a P/E/G ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.83. Boyd Gaming has a 52 week low of $46.10 and a 52 week high of $72.72. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $58.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $56.07.

Boyd Gaming Dividend Announcement

Boyd Gaming ( NYSE:BYD Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The company reported $1.72 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.27. The company had revenue of $922.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $880.30 million. Boyd Gaming had a net margin of 17.98% and a return on equity of 42.98%. The firm’s revenue was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.35 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Boyd Gaming will post 5.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 19th were issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.92%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 16th. Boyd Gaming’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 10.22%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Boyd Gaming

In other news, insider William S. Boyd sold 106,562 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.61, for a total transaction of $6,245,598.82. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 14,733,927 shares in the company, valued at approximately $863,555,461.47. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Stephen S. Thompson sold 8,448 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.00, for a total transaction of $489,984.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 31,596 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,832,568. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider William S. Boyd sold 106,562 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.61, for a total value of $6,245,598.82. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 14,733,927 shares in the company, valued at $863,555,461.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 437,286 shares of company stock worth $25,892,635 in the last 90 days. 28.41% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Boyd Gaming

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Ariel Investments LLC raised its position in shares of Boyd Gaming by 63.4% in the 1st quarter. Ariel Investments LLC now owns 2,629,438 shares of the company’s stock valued at $172,965,000 after purchasing an additional 1,020,515 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in shares of Boyd Gaming by 45.2% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,382,418 shares of the company’s stock valued at $156,715,000 after purchasing an additional 741,156 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Boyd Gaming by 7.2% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,566,954 shares of the company’s stock valued at $360,566,000 after purchasing an additional 510,134 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Boyd Gaming by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,030,684 shares of the company’s stock valued at $594,039,000 after purchasing an additional 359,698 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Boyd Gaming by 53.5% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 941,288 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,829,000 after purchasing an additional 328,170 shares in the last quarter. 68.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Boyd Gaming

Boyd Gaming Corp. engages in the management and operation of gaming and entertainment properties. It operates through the following segments: Las Vegas Locals, Downtown Las Vegas and Midwest & South. The Las Vegas Locals segment consists of casinos that serve the resident population of the Las Vegas metropolitan area.

Further Reading

