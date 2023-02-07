Bollard Group LLC Increases Stake in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB)

Bollard Group LLC boosted its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Rating) by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 262,419 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 982 shares during the quarter. Bollard Group LLC’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $10,581,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of USB. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp during the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Mach 1 Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp during the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp during the 2nd quarter valued at about $37,000. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 334.0% during the 3rd quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 868 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 668 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MV Capital Management Inc. grew its position in U.S. Bancorp by 32.0% during the third quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,069 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 259 shares during the period. 71.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

USB stock traded up $0.16 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $49.11. 796,989 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,886,460. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.79. U.S. Bancorp has a one year low of $38.39 and a one year high of $60.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $72.97 billion, a PE ratio of 13.19, a PEG ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.98. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $45.49 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $44.87.

U.S. Bancorp ( NYSE:USB Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 25th. The financial services provider reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by $0.09. U.S. Bancorp had a net margin of 21.26% and a return on equity of 16.13%. The business had revenue of $6.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.61 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.07 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that U.S. Bancorp will post 5.03 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 30th were given a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.91%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 29th. U.S. Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 51.75%.

In other news, CFO Terrance R. Dolan sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.34, for a total value of $650,100.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 138,051 shares in the company, valued at $5,983,130.34. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other U.S. Bancorp news, CEO Andrew Cecere sold 84,948 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.51, for a total transaction of $3,696,087.48. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 956,742 shares in the company, valued at approximately $41,627,844.42. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Terrance R. Dolan sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.34, for a total transaction of $650,100.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 138,051 shares in the company, valued at $5,983,130.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

USB has been the subject of several recent research reports. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $74.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $46.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. StockNews.com downgraded shares of U.S. Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, January 26th. DA Davidson assumed coverage on shares of U.S. Bancorp in a report on Tuesday, December 20th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $47.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $60.00 to $52.00 in a report on Friday, January 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $54.39.

U.S. Bancorp operates as a bank holding company, which offers financial services including lending and depository services, cash management, foreign exchange and trust and investment management. The firm also offers mortgage, refinance, auto, boat and RV loans, credit lines, credit card services, merchant, bank, checking and savings accounts, debit cards, online and mobile banking, ATM processing, mortgage banking, insurance, brokerage and leasing services.

