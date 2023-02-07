Bollard Group LLC Increases Stake in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

Bollard Group LLC increased its position in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Get Rating) by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 197,588 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,028 shares during the quarter. Caterpillar comprises 1.4% of Bollard Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest holding. Bollard Group LLC’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $32,420,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Curi Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Caterpillar by 289.7% in the 2nd quarter. Curi Wealth Management LLC now owns 152 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. Castle Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Caterpillar in the second quarter worth $33,000. Morgan Dempsey Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Caterpillar in the 3rd quarter worth about $33,000. Cowa LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Caterpillar in the 3rd quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Leelyn Smith LLC lifted its position in shares of Caterpillar by 51.0% in the 2nd quarter. Leelyn Smith LLC now owns 216 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.02% of the company’s stock.

Caterpillar Price Performance

Shares of CAT stock traded down $2.70 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $248.72. The company had a trading volume of 977,024 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,665,741. Caterpillar Inc. has a 52-week low of $160.60 and a 52-week high of $266.04. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $243.65 and its 200-day moving average price is $212.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The company has a market capitalization of $129.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.88, a P/E/G ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.11.

Caterpillar Dividend Announcement

Caterpillar ( NYSE:CAT Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The industrial products company reported $3.86 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.95 by ($0.09). Caterpillar had a return on equity of 45.61% and a net margin of 11.28%. The company had revenue of $16.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.84 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.69 EPS. Caterpillar’s quarterly revenue was up 20.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Caterpillar Inc. will post 15.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 20th will be paid a $1.20 dividend. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.93%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 19th. Caterpillar’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.94%.

Insider Activity

In other news, General Counsel Suzette M. Long sold 1,884 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $237.28, for a total value of $447,035.52. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 8,665 shares in the company, valued at $2,056,031.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, insider Lange Bob De sold 11,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total value of $2,750,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 44,559 shares in the company, valued at $11,139,750. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Suzette M. Long sold 1,884 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $237.28, for a total transaction of $447,035.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 8,665 shares in the company, valued at $2,056,031.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 78,798 shares of company stock valued at $19,433,703. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CAT has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Caterpillar from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Caterpillar from $224.00 to $242.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of Caterpillar from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $196.00 to $221.00 in a report on Friday, October 28th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Caterpillar from $260.00 to $271.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 19th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of Caterpillar from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $217.00 to $295.00 in a research note on Friday, January 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $243.76.

About Caterpillar

Caterpillar, Inc engages in the manufacture of construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives. It operates through the following segments: Construction Industries, Resource Industries, Energy and Transportation, Financial Products, and All Other.

Further Reading

