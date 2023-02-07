Bollard Group LLC Has $5.25 Million Holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS)

Bollard Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS – Get Rating) by 0.5% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 17,929 shares of the investment management company’s stock after buying an additional 94 shares during the quarter. Bollard Group LLC’s holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group were worth $5,254,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton lifted its holdings in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 8.0% during the 3rd quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 1,003 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $294,000 after buying an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. lifted its holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group by 8.4% in the 2nd quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 3,759 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,117,000 after purchasing an additional 292 shares during the last quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 212,517 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $62,278,000 after purchasing an additional 6,368 shares during the last quarter. TIAA FSB acquired a new stake in The Goldman Sachs Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,874,000. Finally, Investment Partners LTD. lifted its holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group by 66.6% in the 3rd quarter. Investment Partners LTD. now owns 2,186 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $641,000 after purchasing an additional 874 shares during the last quarter. 69.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The Goldman Sachs Group Price Performance

NYSE:GS traded up $0.81 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $371.61. The company had a trading volume of 416,343 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,303,462. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $124.46 billion, a PE ratio of 12.34 and a beta of 1.41. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $356.97 and a two-hundred day moving average of $343.64. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a one year low of $277.84 and a one year high of $389.58.

The Goldman Sachs Group Dividend Announcement

The Goldman Sachs Group ( NYSE:GS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 17th. The investment management company reported $3.32 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.25 by ($1.93). The business had revenue of $10.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.91 billion. The Goldman Sachs Group had a return on equity of 10.30% and a net margin of 16.39%. The Goldman Sachs Group’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $10.81 EPS. Analysts forecast that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 32.98 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 2nd will be paid a dividend of $2.50 per share. This represents a $10.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.69%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.27%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently weighed in on GS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on The Goldman Sachs Group from $385.00 to $405.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. Odeon Capital Group raised The Goldman Sachs Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $370.14 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Barclays lifted their price target on The Goldman Sachs Group from $410.00 to $495.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. JMP Securities lifted their price target on The Goldman Sachs Group from $460.00 to $470.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their price target on The Goldman Sachs Group from $441.00 to $463.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $394.83.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Goldman Sachs Group Inc sold 187,059 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.40, for a total value of $4,190,121.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 139,346 shares in the company, valued at $3,121,350.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other The Goldman Sachs Group news, Director Goldman Sachs Group Inc sold 187,059 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.40, for a total value of $4,190,121.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 139,346 shares in the company, valued at $3,121,350.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Brian J. Lee sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $385.84, for a total value of $3,858,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 13,656 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,269,031.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 4,840,311 shares of company stock valued at $114,884,116 over the last 90 days. 0.57% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc engages in global investment banking, securities, and investment management, which provides financial services. It operates through the following business segments: Investment Banking, Global Markets, Asset Management, and Consumer & Wealth Management. The Investment Banking segment serves public and private sector clients around the world and provides financial advisory services, helping companies raise capital to strengthen and grow their businesses and provide financing to corporate clients.

