Bollard Group LLC Cuts Position in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Bollard Group LLC lessened its position in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating) by 13.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 654,519 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after selling 100,635 shares during the period. Verizon Communications comprises 1.0% of Bollard Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest holding. Bollard Group LLC’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $24,852,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA purchased a new position in Verizon Communications during the second quarter valued at $28,000. HBC Financial Services PLLC purchased a new position in Verizon Communications during the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Goodman Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in Verizon Communications during the 2nd quarter valued at about $43,000. Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Verizon Communications in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $47,000. Finally, Western Pacific Wealth Management LP grew its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 273.5% in the 3rd quarter. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP now owns 1,016 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 744 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 60.96% of the company’s stock.

Verizon Communications Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE VZ traded down $0.81 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $40.47. 5,571,749 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 22,347,857. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $39.54 and a 200-day simple moving average of $40.15. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 1-year low of $34.55 and a 1-year high of $55.51. The firm has a market cap of $169.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.38.

Verizon Communications Announces Dividend

Verizon Communications ( NYSE:VZ Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 24th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.20 by ($0.01). Verizon Communications had a return on equity of 24.60% and a net margin of 15.53%. The company had revenue of $35.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.14 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.31 earnings per share. Verizon Communications’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 10th were issued a $0.6525 dividend. This represents a $2.61 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, January 9th. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 51.58%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently commented on VZ shares. Tigress Financial lowered their target price on shares of Verizon Communications from $68.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Friday, December 16th. Moffett Nathanson raised shares of Verizon Communications from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $41.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, December 19th. Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of Verizon Communications from $54.00 to $51.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 24th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Verizon Communications from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $41.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of Verizon Communications to $43.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $47.63.

Verizon Communications Profile

Verizon Communications, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of communications, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental agencies. It operates through the Verizon Consumer Group (Consumer) and Verizon Business Group (Business) segments.

