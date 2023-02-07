BNB One Day Trading Volume Hits $501.32 Million (BNB)

BNB (BNB) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on February 6th. Over the last seven days, BNB has traded 4.4% higher against the dollar. One BNB coin can now be bought for $327.17 or 0.01428606 BTC on major exchanges. BNB has a total market capitalization of $51.66 billion and approximately $501.32 million worth of BNB was traded on exchanges in the last day.
BNB Coin Profile
BNB is a BFT coin that uses the BEP-2 hashing algorithm. It launched on June 27th, 2017. BNB’s total supply is 159,979,964 coins and its circulating supply is 157,900,212 coins. BNB’s official website is bnbchain.org/en. The Reddit community for BNB is https://reddit.com/r/bnbchainofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. BNB’s official Twitter account is @bnbchain and its Facebook page is accessible here.
According to CryptoCompare, “BNB (BNB) is a cryptocurrency . BNB has a current supply of 159,979,963.59042934 with 157,900,428.83187297 in circulation. The last known price of BNB is 323.21623482 USD and is down -2.87 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 1177 active market(s) with $664,877,886.29 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://bnbchain.org/en.”
BNB Coin Trading
Receive News & Updates for BNB Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for BNB and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.