BMO Capital Markets Cuts BCE (TSE:BCE) Price Target to C$64.00

BCE (TSE:BCE – Get Rating) (NYSE:BCE) had its target price cut by BMO Capital Markets from C$66.00 to C$64.00 in a research note released on Friday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.
BCE has been the subject of several other reports. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on BCE to C$68.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. National Bankshares cut their price target on BCE from C$68.00 to C$66.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 21st. TD Securities cut their price objective on BCE from C$65.00 to C$64.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Barclays cut their price objective on BCE from C$66.00 to C$64.00 in a research report on Monday, January 9th. Finally, National Bank Financial downgraded shares of BCE from an outperform market weight rating to a sector perform market weight rating in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, BCE presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of C$65.25.
BCE Stock Performance
BCE stock opened at C$61.78 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of C$56.34 billion and a PE ratio of 19.99. BCE has a 12-month low of C$55.66 and a 12-month high of C$74.09. The company has a current ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 136.88. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is C$61.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$62.09.
BCE Increases Dividend
BCE Company Profile
BCE Inc, a telecommunications and media company, provides wireless, wireline, Internet, and television (TV) services to residential, business, and wholesale customers in Canada. The company operates through three segments: Bell Wireless, Bell Wireline, and Bell Media. The Bell Wireless segment offers wireless voice and data communication products and services, as well as consumer electronics products.
Recommended Stories
- Energizer Holdings Inc; Losing Power Or Electrifying Time To Buy?
- Can Cummins Power To A New High?
- How to Find Penny Stocks to Invest and Trade
- ONSemi Is Marching Higher On Great Results
- What Tyson Foods Q1 Means For Staples Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for BCE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BCE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.