BMO Capital Markets Cuts BCE (TSE:BCE) Price Target to C$64.00

BCE (TSE:BCE – Get Rating) (NYSE:BCE) had its target price cut by BMO Capital Markets from C$66.00 to C$64.00 in a research note released on Friday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

BCE has been the subject of several other reports. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on BCE to C$68.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. National Bankshares cut their price target on BCE from C$68.00 to C$66.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 21st. TD Securities cut their price objective on BCE from C$65.00 to C$64.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Barclays cut their price objective on BCE from C$66.00 to C$64.00 in a research report on Monday, January 9th. Finally, National Bank Financial downgraded shares of BCE from an outperform market weight rating to a sector perform market weight rating in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, BCE presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of C$65.25.

BCE Stock Performance

BCE stock opened at C$61.78 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of C$56.34 billion and a PE ratio of 19.99. BCE has a 12-month low of C$55.66 and a 12-month high of C$74.09. The company has a current ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 136.88. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is C$61.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$62.09.

BCE Increases Dividend

BCE Company Profile

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 17th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.967 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 14th. This represents a $3.87 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.26%. This is a boost from BCE’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.92. BCE’s payout ratio is currently 117.64%.

BCE Inc, a telecommunications and media company, provides wireless, wireline, Internet, and television (TV) services to residential, business, and wholesale customers in Canada. The company operates through three segments: Bell Wireless, Bell Wireline, and Bell Media. The Bell Wireless segment offers wireless voice and data communication products and services, as well as consumer electronics products.

