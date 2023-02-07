B&M European Value Retail (OTCMKTS:BMRRY) Rating Increased to Buy at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of B&M European Value Retail (OTCMKTS:BMRRY – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Friday, The Fly reports.

BMRRY has been the subject of a number of other reports. Barclays increased their price target on B&M European Value Retail from GBX 475 ($5.71) to GBX 485 ($5.83) in a research note on Friday, January 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded B&M European Value Retail from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note on Sunday, November 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $447.50.

B&M European Value Retail Stock Down 2.2 %

B&M European Value Retail stock opened at $23.20 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $20.92 and a two-hundred day moving average of $18.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.49. B&M European Value Retail has a one year low of $12.74 and a one year high of $33.04.

B&M European Value Retail Increases Dividend

About B&M European Value Retail

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 17th. Investors of record on Monday, January 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.6671 per share. This represents a yield of 5.67%. This is a positive change from B&M European Value Retail’s previous dividend of $0.13. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 13th.

B&M European Value Retail SA is a general merchandise discount retailer. It offers FMCG brands and a variety of non-grocery products at range of categories and price points. The company’s product range is spreaded over a number of non-grocery merchandise categories, including housewares, DIY, electrical, toys and pet products.

