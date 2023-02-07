Blue Bird (BLBD) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Blue Bird (NASDAQ:BLBD – Get Rating) is scheduled to be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, February 8th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.26) per share for the quarter. Blue Bird has set its FY 2023 guidance at EPS.Parties that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Blue Bird (NASDAQ:BLBD – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, December 12th. The company reported ($0.67) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.71). The firm had revenue of $257.67 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $232.00 million. Blue Bird had a negative net margin of 5.72% and a negative return on equity of 181.06%. On average, analysts expect Blue Bird to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Blue Bird Stock Down 4.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ BLBD opened at $14.30 on Tuesday. Blue Bird has a 1 year low of $7.14 and a 1 year high of $22.10. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.11. The company has a market cap of $458.03 million, a P/E ratio of -9.86 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 109.96, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 0.19.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Institutional Trading of Blue Bird

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. StockNews.com lowered Blue Bird from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 21st. DA Davidson boosted their target price on Blue Bird from $13.50 to $14.50 in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in shares of Blue Bird by 198.6% in the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,419 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 2,939 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Blue Bird by 14.6% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 9,453 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,000 after purchasing an additional 1,203 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Blue Bird by 59.0% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 9,160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $172,000 after purchasing an additional 3,398 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates purchased a new stake in shares of Blue Bird in the first quarter valued at approximately $258,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in Blue Bird by 28.9% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 23,891 shares of the company’s stock worth $450,000 after buying an additional 5,354 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.43% of the company’s stock.

Blue Bird Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Blue Bird Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of school buses. It operates through the Bus and Parts business segments. The Bus segment includes the manufacturing and assembly of school buses to be sold to a variety of customers across the United States, Canada, and in international markets. The Parts segment provides routine maintenance, replacement of parts that are damaged in service, and replacement of parts that suffer from wear and tear.

