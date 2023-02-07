Blair William & Co. IL Has $77.13 Million Stock Holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

Blair William & Co. IL increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Get Rating) by 1.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,121,146 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 28,469 shares during the quarter. Blair William & Co. IL owned about 0.09% of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF worth $77,125,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of VEA. Intelligent Financial Strategies bought a new position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 240.3% during the third quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 878 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 620 shares during the last quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp lifted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 300.9% during the third quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 882 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 662 shares during the last quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the third quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota bought a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the second quarter worth $41,000.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Stock Down 0.2 %

NYSEARCA VEA traded down $0.11 on Tuesday, hitting $45.04. 2,190,486 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,071,416. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $43.73 and a 200-day moving average of $41.42. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 52 week low of $35.42 and a 52 week high of $50.53.

