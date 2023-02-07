Blair William & Co. IL Buys 129,015 Shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU)

Blair William & Co. IL increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU – Get Rating) by 8.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,589,607 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 129,015 shares during the quarter. Blair William & Co. IL owned approximately 0.25% of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF worth $70,515,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in VEU. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. grew its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 4.6% during the first quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 18,666 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,075,000 after purchasing an additional 826 shares in the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 2.2% in the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 31,010 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,785,000 after purchasing an additional 679 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. increased its position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 5.1% in the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 8,295 shares of the company’s stock worth $478,000 after purchasing an additional 405 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 1.0% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 38,445 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,214,000 after purchasing an additional 389 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC increased its position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 23.3% in the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 251,382 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,477,000 after purchasing an additional 47,473 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF Trading Down 0.2 %

VEU traded down $0.13 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $53.53. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 455,077 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,394,639. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $52.21 and its 200-day moving average price is $49.80. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF has a 12 month low of $43.06 and a 12 month high of $61.49.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF Company Profile

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the FTSE All-World ex US Index (the Index). The Index includes approximately 2,200 stocks of companies in 46 countries, from both developed and emerging markets worldwide.

