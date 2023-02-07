BITICA COIN Self Reported Market Cap Hits $2.05 Million (BDCC)

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded 34.2% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on February 6th. One BITICA COIN coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.11 or 0.00000500 BTC on exchanges. BITICA COIN has a market cap of $2.05 million and $8,236.99 worth of BITICA COIN was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, BITICA COIN has traded up 28.8% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.28 or 0.00010005 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.70 or 0.00046965 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.89 or 0.00030253 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded up 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00002032 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.29 or 0.00018845 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0441 or 0.00000194 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004369 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $50.87 or 0.00223353 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0295 or 0.00000129 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00002825 BTC.

BITICA COIN Profile

BDCC is a coin. BITICA COIN’s total supply is 18,000,000 coins. The official website for BITICA COIN is thebitica.com. BITICA COIN’s official Twitter account is @thebitica and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for BITICA COIN is twitter.com/thebitica/status/1488194011559231488?t=xzgv-ktez761fcc0hxdz_a&s=19.

Buying and Selling BITICA COIN

According to CryptoCompare, “BITICA COIN (BDCC) is a cryptocurrency . BITICA COIN has a current supply of 18,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of BITICA COIN is 0.17300734 USD and is up 108.92 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 12 active market(s) with $22,940.39 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at http://thebitica.com/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BITICA COIN directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BITICA COIN should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase BITICA COIN using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

