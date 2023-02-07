BitDAO (BIT) Reaches 1-Day Volume of $17.02 Million

BitDAO (BIT) traded 0.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on February 7th. In the last seven days, BitDAO has traded 11.4% higher against the U.S. dollar. One BitDAO token can currently be bought for $0.58 or 0.00002522 BTC on major exchanges. BitDAO has a total market capitalization of $1.75 billion and approximately $17.02 million worth of BitDAO was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00002684 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0626 or 0.00000273 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0777 or 0.00000339 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $101.87 or 0.00444187 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 20.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0261 or 0.00000114 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $6,750.26 or 0.29432821 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $97.35 or 0.00424470 BTC.

About BitDAO

BitDAO launched on August 16th, 2021. BitDAO’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,000,000,000 tokens. BitDAO’s official message board is medium.com/bitdao. BitDAO’s official Twitter account is @bitdao_official and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for BitDAO is https://reddit.com/r/BitDAO. The official website for BitDAO is www.bitdao.io.

Buying and Selling BitDAO

According to CryptoCompare, “BitDAO is one of the world's largest DAOs (Decentralized Autonomous Organization). Its vision is open finance and a decentralized tokenized economy. ‌BitDAO is a protocol governed by BIT token holders. It welcomes all individuals and communities to join and contribute.”

