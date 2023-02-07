Bitcoin Standard Hashrate Token (BTCST) Price Tops $0.98 on Major Exchanges

Bitcoin Standard Hashrate Token (BTCST) traded up 5.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on February 6th. Over the last week, Bitcoin Standard Hashrate Token has traded up 0.6% against the U.S. dollar. Bitcoin Standard Hashrate Token has a total market capitalization of $11.97 million and approximately $158,426.90 worth of Bitcoin Standard Hashrate Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Bitcoin Standard Hashrate Token token can currently be bought for about $0.98 or 0.00004278 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00002676 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0612 or 0.00000269 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0759 or 0.00000334 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $96.76 or 0.00425378 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0255 or 0.00000112 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded down 16.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $6,599.04 or 0.29012064 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $97.29 or 0.00427726 BTC.

About Bitcoin Standard Hashrate Token

BTCST is a token. Its genesis date was December 24th, 2020. Bitcoin Standard Hashrate Token’s total supply is 15,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 12,205,111 tokens. The official message board for Bitcoin Standard Hashrate Token is btcst.medium.com. The Reddit community for Bitcoin Standard Hashrate Token is https://reddit.com/r/btcstandardhashrate. Bitcoin Standard Hashrate Token’s official Twitter account is @btcst2020. Bitcoin Standard Hashrate Token’s official website is www.btcst.finance.

Bitcoin Standard Hashrate Token Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcoin Standard Hashrate Token (BTCST) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Bitcoin Standard Hashrate Token has a current supply of 15,000,000 with 12,201,401.69518484 in circulation. The last known price of Bitcoin Standard Hashrate Token is 0.93363542 USD and is down -3.48 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 35 active market(s) with $127,700.27 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.btcst.finance/.”

