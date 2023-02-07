Birks Group (NYSE:BGI) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Birks Group (NYSE:BGIGet Rating) in a report published on Saturday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.

NYSE BGI opened at $7.56 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.63 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.03, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.17. Birks Group has a 52-week low of $4.29 and a 52-week high of $8.10.

Birks Group, Inc engages in the designing of jewelry, timepieces and gift and operates jewelry stores. It operates through the Retail and Other segments. The Retail segment operates stores across Canada under the Maison Birks brand and retail locations in Calgary and Vancouver under Brinkhaus, Graff, and Philippe brands.

