BioMarin Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:BMRN) Given New $130.00 Price Target at SVB Leerink

BioMarin Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:BMRN – Get Rating) had its price objective lifted by SVB Leerink from $122.00 to $130.00 in a research note released on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on BMRN. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a research report on Monday, January 30th. They issued a market perform rating and a $107.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 29th. Oppenheimer raised BioMarin Pharmaceutical from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and upped their target price for the company from $92.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Monday, October 31st. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their price target on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $110.00 to $115.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. Finally, Evercore ISI upped their price target on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical to $130.00 in a report on Friday, December 2nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $119.83.

NASDAQ BMRN opened at $112.18 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 5.15 and a quick ratio of 3.54. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $107.74 and its 200 day moving average price is $95.50. BioMarin Pharmaceutical has a 1 year low of $70.73 and a 1 year high of $117.77. The company has a market cap of $20.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 267.10 and a beta of 0.39.

In other BioMarin Pharmaceutical news, EVP Jeffrey Robert Ajer sold 49,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.70, for a total value of $5,669,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 41,088 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,753,881.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In other BioMarin Pharmaceutical news, CFO Brian Mueller sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.50, for a total value of $286,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 27,746 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,176,917. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Jeffrey Robert Ajer sold 49,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.70, for a total transaction of $5,669,300.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 41,088 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,753,881.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 88,880 shares of company stock worth $9,987,833. Insiders own 1.75% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Waycross Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 9.4% during the 4th quarter. Waycross Partners LLC now owns 7,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $724,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Westpac Banking Corp increased its holdings in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 13,531 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,400,000 after buying an additional 355 shares during the last quarter. Stoneridge Investment Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 47.6% during the 4th quarter. Stoneridge Investment Partners LLC now owns 4,341 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $449,000 after buying an additional 1,399 shares during the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 20,537 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,125,000 after buying an additional 570 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical during the 4th quarter worth approximately $7,961,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.26% of the company’s stock.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of therapies for people with serious and life-threatening rare diseases and medical conditions. Its pipeline products include Valoctocogene roxaparvovec, Vosoritide, and BMN 307. The company was founded by John C. Klock, Christopher M.

