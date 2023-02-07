BioMarin Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:BMRN) Given New $130.00 Price Target at SVB Leerink

BioMarin Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:BMRN – Get Rating) had its price objective lifted by SVB Leerink from $122.00 to $130.00 in a research note released on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.
Several other research firms also recently issued reports on BMRN. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a research report on Monday, January 30th. They issued a market perform rating and a $107.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 29th. Oppenheimer raised BioMarin Pharmaceutical from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and upped their target price for the company from $92.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Monday, October 31st. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their price target on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $110.00 to $115.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. Finally, Evercore ISI upped their price target on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical to $130.00 in a report on Friday, December 2nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $119.83.
BioMarin Pharmaceutical Price Performance
NASDAQ BMRN opened at $112.18 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 5.15 and a quick ratio of 3.54. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $107.74 and its 200 day moving average price is $95.50. BioMarin Pharmaceutical has a 1 year low of $70.73 and a 1 year high of $117.77. The company has a market cap of $20.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 267.10 and a beta of 0.39.
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Waycross Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 9.4% during the 4th quarter. Waycross Partners LLC now owns 7,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $724,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Westpac Banking Corp increased its holdings in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 13,531 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,400,000 after buying an additional 355 shares during the last quarter. Stoneridge Investment Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 47.6% during the 4th quarter. Stoneridge Investment Partners LLC now owns 4,341 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $449,000 after buying an additional 1,399 shares during the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 20,537 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,125,000 after buying an additional 570 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical during the 4th quarter worth approximately $7,961,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.26% of the company’s stock.
BioMarin Pharmaceutical, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of therapies for people with serious and life-threatening rare diseases and medical conditions. Its pipeline products include Valoctocogene roxaparvovec, Vosoritide, and BMN 307. The company was founded by John C. Klock, Christopher M.
