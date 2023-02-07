Belpointe Asset Management LLC Takes $101,000 Position in Voya Financial, Inc. (NYSE:VOYA)

Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Voya Financial, Inc. (NYSE:VOYA – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 1,669 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $101,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Voya Financial by 22.1% during the 1st quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. now owns 940 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the period. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Voya Financial by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 20,880 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,243,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp raised its stake in Voya Financial by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 78,553 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $4,753,000 after purchasing an additional 214 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Investments LLC raised its stake in Voya Financial by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 39,370 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,382,000 after purchasing an additional 226 shares during the period. Finally, Eagle Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Voya Financial by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 32,944 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,993,000 after purchasing an additional 233 shares during the period.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Voya Financial from $86.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. StockNews.com downgraded Voya Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Voya Financial from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $75.00 to $77.00 in a research note on Friday, January 6th. TheStreet raised Voya Financial from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price objective on Voya Financial from $83.00 to $82.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Voya Financial presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $80.64.

Shares of VOYA traded up $0.39 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $68.39. The company had a trading volume of 476,612 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,488,489. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $64.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $63.82. Voya Financial, Inc. has a one year low of $56.20 and a one year high of $73.43. The company has a market capitalization of $6.65 billion, a PE ratio of 11.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a current ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 29th. Investors of record on Friday, February 24th will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This is a positive change from Voya Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.17%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 23rd. Voya Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.36%.

Voya Financial, Inc is a retirement, investment, and insurance company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Retirement, Investment Management, and Employee Benefits. The Retirement segment offers tax-deferred, employer-sponsored retirement savings plans and administrative services.

