Belpointe Asset Management LLC Sells 1,540 Shares of Sprott Physical Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:PHYS)

Belpointe Asset Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of Sprott Physical Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:PHYS – Get Rating) by 14.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,277 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,540 shares during the quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Sprott Physical Gold Trust were worth $119,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Sprott Physical Gold Trust during the second quarter worth about $28,000. Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its holdings in Sprott Physical Gold Trust by 2,239.0% in the second quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 2,339 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 2,239 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Sprott Physical Gold Trust by 238.2% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,371 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 1,670 shares during the period. Asset Dedication LLC purchased a new stake in Sprott Physical Gold Trust in the third quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, Missouri Trust & Investment Co lifted its holdings in Sprott Physical Gold Trust by 111.9% in the third quarter. Missouri Trust & Investment Co now owns 4,337 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 2,290 shares during the period.

Sprott Physical Gold Trust Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA PHYS traded up $0.05 on Tuesday, reaching $14.52. 513,076 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,959,003. Sprott Physical Gold Trust has a 12 month low of $12.48 and a 12 month high of $16.19. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.30 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $13.63.

Sprott Physical Gold Trust Profile

Sprott Physical Gold Trust operates as a closed-end investment trust, which engages in investing and holding all of its assets in physical gold bullion. Its investment objective is to provide a secure, convenient, and exchange-traded investment alternative for investors through investing primarily in long-term holdings of unencumbered, fully allocated, physical gold bullion and will not speculate with regard to short-term changes in gold prices.

