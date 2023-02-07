Belpointe Asset Management LLC Reduces Stock Position in Vanguard Industrials ETF (NYSEARCA:VIS)

Belpointe Asset Management LLC lowered its stake in Vanguard Industrials ETF (NYSEARCA:VIS – Get Rating) by 25.5% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 697 shares of the company’s stock after selling 238 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Industrials ETF were worth $110,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Inscription Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Industrials ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $429,000. Huntington National Bank boosted its holdings in Vanguard Industrials ETF by 9.6% in the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 809 shares of the company’s stock worth $128,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Industrials ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $705,000. First Financial Corp IN boosted its holdings in Vanguard Industrials ETF by 3.9% in the third quarter. First Financial Corp IN now owns 6,887 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,085,000 after purchasing an additional 257 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Industrials ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $31,000.

Vanguard Industrials ETF Trading Down 0.7 %

Shares of Vanguard Industrials ETF stock traded down $1.33 on Tuesday, hitting $193.61. 15,551 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 87,686. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $187.28 and a 200-day simple moving average of $179.97. Vanguard Industrials ETF has a 1 year low of $156.85 and a 1 year high of $199.00.

Vanguard Industrials ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Industrials ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Industrials 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the industrials sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of companies whose businesses are dominated by one of the following activities, the manufacture and distribution of capital goods (including aerospace and defense, construction, engineering and building products, electrical equipment, and industrial machinery); the provision of commercial services and supplies (including printing, employment, environmental, and office services); or the provision of transportation services (including airlines, couriers, marine, road and rail, and transportation infrastructure).

