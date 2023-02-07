Belpointe Asset Management LLC Has $107,000 Holdings in Roblox Co. (NYSE:RBLX)

Belpointe Asset Management LLC cut its position in Roblox Co. (NYSE:RBLX – Get Rating) by 17.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,978 shares of the company’s stock after selling 609 shares during the quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Roblox were worth $107,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Roblox by 46.2% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,567,578 shares of the company’s stock valued at $665,464,000 after buying an additional 5,870,164 shares during the last quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Roblox in the 3rd quarter valued at $4,099,000. 12 West Capital Management LP grew its position in Roblox by 13.9% in the 3rd quarter. 12 West Capital Management LP now owns 2,825,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,248,000 after purchasing an additional 345,000 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its position in Roblox by 29.3% in the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 4,272 shares of the company’s stock worth $153,000 after purchasing an additional 968 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JAT Capital Mgmt LP acquired a new stake in Roblox in the 3rd quarter worth $860,000. 72.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Roblox alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on shares of Roblox from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of Roblox from $52.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 14th. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Roblox from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $27.50 to $24.00 in a report on Thursday, January 19th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on shares of Roblox from $44.00 to $40.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Roblox from $54.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $34.83.

Roblox Stock Down 2.6 %

RBLX traded down $1.01 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $37.98. The company had a trading volume of 3,672,755 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,826,946. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $32.04 and its 200 day moving average price is $37.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.33, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 1.64. The company has a market cap of $20.87 billion, a P/E ratio of -29.54 and a beta of 1.73. Roblox Co. has a 12 month low of $21.65 and a 12 month high of $73.71.

Roblox (NYSE:RBLX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.50) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.36) by ($0.14). The business had revenue of $701.72 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $694.88 million. Roblox had a negative return on equity of 145.60% and a negative net margin of 35.12%. Equities analysts anticipate that Roblox Co. will post -1.64 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Roblox

In other news, insider Craig Donato sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.31, for a total value of $74,620.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 1,168,941 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $43,613,188.71. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CEO David Baszucki sold 550,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.85, for a total value of $17,517,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1 shares in the company, valued at $31.85. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Craig Donato sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.31, for a total transaction of $74,620.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 1,168,941 shares in the company, valued at $43,613,188.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 590,999 shares of company stock valued at $18,791,858 over the last 90 days. 28.22% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Roblox Profile

(Get Rating)

Roblox Corporation develops and operates an online entertainment platform. The company offers Roblox Studio, a free toolset that allows developers and creators to build, publish, and operate 3D experiences, and other content; Roblox Client, an application that allows users to explore 3D digital world; Roblox Education for learning experiences; and Roblox Cloud, which provides services and infrastructure that power the human co-experience platform.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RBLX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Roblox Co. (NYSE:RBLX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Roblox Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Roblox and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.