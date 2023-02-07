Belpointe Asset Management LLC Acquires Shares of 1,755 Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG)

Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 1,755 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $105,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Creative Planning lifted its stake in shares of Graco by 38.4% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 65,772 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,908,000 after purchasing an additional 18,262 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP increased its holdings in Graco by 136.8% in the 2nd quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 15,238 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $905,000 after acquiring an additional 8,804 shares in the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec increased its holdings in Graco by 10.6% in the 2nd quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 192,800 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $11,454,000 after acquiring an additional 18,400 shares in the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. increased its holdings in Graco by 19.5% in the 2nd quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 11,518 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $688,000 after acquiring an additional 1,882 shares in the last quarter. Finally, M&T Bank Corp increased its holdings in Graco by 12.3% in the 2nd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 40,673 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,405,000 after acquiring an additional 4,449 shares in the last quarter. 85.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently commented on GGG. StockNews.com raised shares of Graco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. Seaport Res Ptn raised shares of Graco from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Graco from $66.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Graco from $74.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 14th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Graco currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $73.00.

Insider Buying and Selling at Graco

Graco Trading Down 0.8 %

In other Graco news, Director Eric Etchart sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.90, for a total value of $431,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 31,597 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,271,824.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . In other news, Director Eric Etchart sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.90, for a total transaction of $431,400.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 31,597 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,271,824.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, VP Angela F. Wordell sold 2,700 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.37, for a total transaction of $189,999.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 12,372 shares in the company, valued at approximately $870,617.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 27,741 shares of company stock valued at $1,953,317 over the last 90 days. 3.52% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of GGG traded down $0.58 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $70.42. The stock had a trading volume of 140,213 shares, compared to its average volume of 799,717. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 3.01 and a quick ratio of 1.82. Graco Inc. has a 52-week low of $56.48 and a 52-week high of $74.56. The business’s fifty day moving average is $68.22 and its 200 day moving average is $66.59. The firm has a market cap of $11.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.59, a P/E/G ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 0.80.

Graco (NYSE:GGG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 31st. The industrial products company reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.04. Graco had a net margin of 21.49% and a return on equity of 25.67%. The firm had revenue of $555.05 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $556.72 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.66 earnings per share. Graco’s quarterly revenue was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Graco Inc. will post 2.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Graco Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 18th were given a $0.235 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, January 17th. This represents a $0.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.33%. This is a boost from Graco’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. Graco’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.21%.

Graco Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Graco, Inc is a manufacturing company, which designs, manufactures and markets systems and equipment used to move, measure, control, dispense and spray fluid and powder materials. It operates through the following segments: Industrial, Contractor and Process. The Industrial segment includes the Applied Fluid Technologies and Industrial Products divisions.

