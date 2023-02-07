Bellevue Group AG Sells 14,457 Shares of argenx SE (NASDAQ:ARGX)

Bellevue Group AG cut its position in argenx SE (NASDAQ:ARGX – Get Rating) by 1.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 919,346 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,457 shares during the period. argenx accounts for about 4.8% of Bellevue Group AG’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Bellevue Group AG owned 1.66% of argenx worth $331,858,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ARGX. Glassman Wealth Services raised its stake in shares of argenx by 69.4% in the second quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 83 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of argenx by 32.1% in the second quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 144 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of argenx by 13.9% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 337 shares of the company’s stock worth $128,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank raised its stake in shares of argenx by 5.0% during the second quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 874 shares of the company’s stock worth $326,000 after buying an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its stake in shares of argenx by 144.8% during the third quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 71 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. 57.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on ARGX. Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of argenx from $441.00 to $458.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. William Blair began coverage on shares of argenx in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of argenx from $461.00 to $469.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. SVB Leerink increased their target price on shares of argenx from $428.00 to $430.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of argenx from €470.00 ($505.38) to €480.00 ($516.13) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $453.23.

Shares of ARGX traded down $1.77 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $371.52. The stock had a trading volume of 107,005 shares, compared to its average volume of 225,372. argenx SE has a 1 year low of $256.44 and a 1 year high of $407.93. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $384.09 and its 200 day moving average is $375.15.

argenx SE operates as a global immunology company committed to improving the lives of people suffering from severe autoimmune diseases. It operates from the Netherlands, Belgium, the United States of America, Japan, Switzerland, Germany and France. The firm partnering with academic researchers through its Immunology Innovation Program (IIP), argenx aims to translate immunology breakthroughs into a world-class portfolio of novel antibody-based medicines.

