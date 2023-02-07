Bellevue Group AG Has $154.91 Million Position in Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITCI)

Bellevue Group AG reduced its position in shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITCI – Get Rating) by 0.6% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 3,329,279 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 20,100 shares during the period. Intra-Cellular Therapies makes up 2.2% of Bellevue Group AG’s holdings, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Bellevue Group AG’s holdings in Intra-Cellular Therapies were worth $154,912,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Intra-Cellular Therapies by 13.3% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,788,469 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $476,577,000 after purchasing an additional 912,268 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,102,050 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $330,459,000 after buying an additional 53,693 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP bought a new position in Intra-Cellular Therapies during the first quarter valued at about $248,502,000. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Intra-Cellular Therapies by 7.1% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,919,815 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $109,583,000 after buying an additional 127,285 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Intra-Cellular Therapies by 21.7% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,134,850 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $64,777,000 after acquiring an additional 202,528 shares during the period. 86.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Intra-Cellular Therapies alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on ITCI. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $83.00 target price on shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price target on Intra-Cellular Therapies from $90.00 to $93.00 in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $71.00.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Intra-Cellular Therapies Price Performance

In other news, Director Joel S. Marcus sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.82, for a total transaction of $254,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 29,233 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,485,621.06. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In related news, EVP Michael Halstead sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.73, for a total value of $2,686,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, Director Joel S. Marcus sold 5,000 shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.82, for a total value of $254,100.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 29,233 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,485,621.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 88,083 shares of company stock worth $4,760,165 in the last three months. 3.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of ITCI stock traded down $0.73 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $46.79. The stock had a trading volume of 140,168 shares, compared to its average volume of 577,767. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $50.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is $50.33. Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $42.42 and a 12 month high of $66.00.

About Intra-Cellular Therapies

(Get Rating)

Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company. It focuses on the discovery and clinical development of small molecule drugs that address underserved medical needs in neuropsychiatric and neurological disorders by targeting intracellular signaling mechanisms within the central nervous system, or CNS.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ITCI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITCI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Intra-Cellular Therapies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intra-Cellular Therapies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.