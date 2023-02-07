Bellevue Group AG Decreases Stock Holdings in Agios Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGIO)

Bellevue Group AG reduced its stake in shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGIO – Get Rating) by 0.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,058,792 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 4,000 shares during the quarter. Agios Pharmaceuticals makes up 1.6% of Bellevue Group AG’s holdings, making the stock its 15th largest position. Bellevue Group AG owned 7.39% of Agios Pharmaceuticals worth $114,783,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Agios Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at about $230,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Agios Pharmaceuticals by 57.7% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 32,047 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $933,000 after buying an additional 11,726 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in Agios Pharmaceuticals by 39.3% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,010,616 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $29,420,000 after buying an additional 285,215 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its stake in Agios Pharmaceuticals by 10.1% in the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 55,620 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,619,000 after buying an additional 5,120 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Agios Pharmaceuticals by 0.3% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,085,814 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $148,048,000 after buying an additional 17,224 shares during the last quarter.

Agios Pharmaceuticals Stock Up 0.6 %

Agios Pharmaceuticals stock traded up $0.19 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $30.51. 64,265 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 484,479. Agios Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $16.75 and a fifty-two week high of $34.76. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $29.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $28.27.

In other Agios Pharmaceuticals news, Director David P. Schenkein sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.33, for a total value of $586,600.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 117,879 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,457,391.07. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 4.48% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

AGIO has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Piper Jaffray Companies initiated coverage on Agios Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $41.00 price target for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Agios Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $17.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. StockNews.com started coverage on Agios Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler started coverage on Agios Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $41.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Agios Pharmaceuticals presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $50.25.

Agios Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company engaged in the discovery and development of novel investigational medicines to treat cancer and rare genetic diseases. It focuses on diseases that are directly caused by changes in genes or chromosomes, often passed from one generation to the next.

