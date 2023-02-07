Barclays Boosts PennyMac Financial Services (NYSE:PFSI) Price Target to $69.00

PennyMac Financial Services (NYSE:PFSI – Get Rating) had its price objective upped by Barclays from $58.00 to $69.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an equal weight rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

PFSI has been the topic of a number of other reports. StockNews.com raised PennyMac Financial Services from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. JMP Securities cut PennyMac Financial Services from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on PennyMac Financial Services from $78.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised PennyMac Financial Services from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and raised their price objective for the company from $54.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $69.50.

PFSI opened at $64.65 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $3.24 billion, a PE ratio of 7.71 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62. PennyMac Financial Services has a 52 week low of $38.53 and a 52 week high of $73.79. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $60.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is $55.11.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 24th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 13th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.24%. PennyMac Financial Services’s payout ratio is 9.54%.

In other news, Director Joseph F. Mazzella sold 40,000 shares of PennyMac Financial Services stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.67, for a total transaction of $2,346,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 177,031 shares in the company, valued at $10,386,408.77. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CEO David Spector sold 12,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.12, for a total transaction of $741,030.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 667,636 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $38,803,004.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Joseph F. Mazzella sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.67, for a total transaction of $2,346,800.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 177,031 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,386,408.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 105,250 shares of company stock worth $6,082,505. Insiders own 18.00% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its position in shares of PennyMac Financial Services by 16.4% during the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,776 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $76,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its position in PennyMac Financial Services by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 21,421 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $936,000 after purchasing an additional 307 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its position in PennyMac Financial Services by 13.7% in the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 3,914 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $208,000 after purchasing an additional 472 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its position in PennyMac Financial Services by 19.9% in the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 2,932 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $156,000 after purchasing an additional 486 shares during the period. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in PennyMac Financial Services in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Institutional investors own 67.03% of the company’s stock.

PennyMac Financial Services, Inc operates as a holding company. The firm engages in the production and servicing of U.S. residential mortgage loans. It operates through the following segments: Production, Servicing, and Investment Management. The Production segment includes mortgage loan origination, acquisition, and sale activities.

