Bank of America Reiterates “Buy” Rating for QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM)

Bank of America reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Rating) in a report released on Friday, Benzinga reports. Bank of America currently has a $150.00 target price on the wireless technology company’s stock.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on the company. KeyCorp boosted their target price on QUALCOMM from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Friday. StockNews.com cut QUALCOMM from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, December 16th. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price target on QUALCOMM from $225.00 to $165.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on QUALCOMM from $185.00 to $160.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 20th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on QUALCOMM in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. They set an outperform rating and a $150.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $157.41.

Get QUALCOMM alerts:

QUALCOMM Price Performance

QCOM stock opened at $132.93 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $120.41 and a two-hundred day moving average of $125.45. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The stock has a market cap of $148.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.27. QUALCOMM has a 52-week low of $101.93 and a 52-week high of $184.00.

QUALCOMM Dividend Announcement

QUALCOMM ( NASDAQ:QCOM Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The wireless technology company reported $2.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.35 by $0.02. QUALCOMM had a return on equity of 69.93% and a net margin of 27.40%. The business had revenue of $9.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.57 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.96 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that QUALCOMM will post 8.73 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.26%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 1st. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 28.90%.

Insider Buying and Selling at QUALCOMM

In related news, CAO Erin L. Polek sold 2,894 shares of QUALCOMM stock in a transaction on Monday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.10, for a total value of $350,463.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CAO Erin L. Polek sold 2,894 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.10, for a total transaction of $350,463.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Alexander H. Rogers sold 26,427 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.33, for a total transaction of $3,232,814.91. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 51,179 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,260,727.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On QUALCOMM

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. CoreFirst Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in QUALCOMM by 103.1% during the second quarter. CoreFirst Bank & Trust now owns 197 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC increased its holdings in QUALCOMM by 62.3% in the 3rd quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 224 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 86 shares during the period. Sycomore Asset Management grew its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 150.0% during the 4th quarter. Sycomore Asset Management now owns 230 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. Schubert & Co grew its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 136.0% during the 2nd quarter. Schubert & Co now owns 203 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arcus Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in QUALCOMM during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. 70.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About QUALCOMM

(Get Rating)

QUALCOMM, Inc engages in the development, design, and provision of digital telecommunications products and services. It operates through the following segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT), Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL), and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on technologies for the use in voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for QUALCOMM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for QUALCOMM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.