Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) Shares Bought by Schnieders Capital Management LLC

Schnieders Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC – Get Rating) by 40.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 267,969 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 76,700 shares during the quarter. Bank of America comprises 2.1% of Schnieders Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Schnieders Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $8,093,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new position in Bank of America in the second quarter valued at about $29,000. Lee Financial Co raised its stake in Bank of America by 42.3% during the second quarter. Lee Financial Co now owns 989 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 294 shares in the last quarter. Avondale Wealth Management acquired a new position in Bank of America during the third quarter worth about $30,000. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC raised its stake in Bank of America by 180.0% during the second quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 1,008 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 648 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WD Rutherford LLC acquired a new position in Bank of America during the third quarter worth about $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.34% of the company’s stock.

Bank of America Price Performance

NYSE BAC traded up $0.26 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $36.63. The company had a trading volume of 14,255,286 shares, compared to its average volume of 38,742,734. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $34.03 and a 200 day simple moving average of $34.29. Bank of America Co. has a 52 week low of $29.31 and a 52 week high of $50.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $293.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.40, a PEG ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.78.

Bank of America Announces Dividend

Bank of America ( NYSE:BAC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 13th. The financial services provider reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.06. Bank of America had a return on equity of 11.41% and a net margin of 23.93%. The firm had revenue of $24.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.17 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.82 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Bank of America Co. will post 3.39 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 3rd will be issued a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 2nd. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.40%. Bank of America’s payout ratio is currently 27.59%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Bank of America

In other Bank of America news, major shareholder Of America Corp /De/ Bank sold 4 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23,750.00, for a total value of $95,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Matthew M. Koder sold 214,745 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.91, for a total transaction of $7,711,492.95. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 214,747 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,711,564.77. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder Of America Corp /De/ Bank sold 4 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23,750.00, for a total value of $95,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have commented on BAC shares. Piper Sandler downgraded Bank of America from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $36.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on Bank of America from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Bank of America from $41.00 to $42.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Bank of America in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Bank of America from $38.00 to $37.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $40.88.

About Bank of America

Bank of America Corp. is a bank and financial holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and nonbank financial services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth and Investment Management, Global Banking, Global Markets, and All Other. The Consumer Banking segment offers credit, banking, and investment products and services to consumers and small businesses.

Featured Stories

