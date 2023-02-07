Ball (NYSE:BALL) PT Raised to $51.00 at Wells Fargo & Company

Ball (NYSE:BALL – Get Rating) had its target price raised by Wells Fargo & Company from $46.00 to $51.00 in a research report report published on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an underweight rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Ball from $53.00 to $51.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 4th. UBS Group decreased their price objective on Ball from $64.00 to $58.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 15th. Bank of America decreased their price objective on Ball from $68.00 to $60.00 in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Mizuho increased their price target on Ball from $53.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on Ball to $55.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Ball has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $58.13.

Ball Stock Performance

Shares of BALL stock opened at $58.69 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $54.80 and a 200 day moving average of $55.38. Ball has a 52 week low of $46.00 and a 52 week high of $94.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.32, a PEG ratio of 3.73 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.14.

Ball Announces Dividend

Ball ( NYSE:BALL Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.54 by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $3.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.69 billion. Ball had a net margin of 4.68% and a return on equity of 24.47%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.97 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Ball will post 3.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 28th. Ball’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.87%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Ball

In other Ball news, insider Daniel William Fisher bought 6,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 5th. The shares were bought at an average price of $54.42 per share, for a total transaction of $348,288.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 107,997 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,877,196.74. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, insider Daniel William Fisher purchased 6,400 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 5th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $54.42 per share, for a total transaction of $348,288.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 107,997 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,877,196.74. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Cynthia A. Niekamp bought 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 10th. The shares were bought at an average price of $51.81 per share, for a total transaction of $103,620.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 11,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $569,910. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Ball in the 4th quarter worth $1,125,000. Ledyard National Bank purchased a new position in shares of Ball in the 4th quarter worth $308,000. Brinker Capital Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ball in the 4th quarter worth $12,165,000. Westpac Banking Corp purchased a new position in shares of Ball in the 4th quarter worth $1,394,000. Finally, Glassman Wealth Services purchased a new position in shares of Ball in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.65% of the company’s stock.

About Ball

(Get Rating)

Ball Corp. provides metal packaging for beverages, foods, and household products. It operates through the following business segments: Beverage Packaging North and Central America, Beverage Packaging South America, Beverage Packaging Europe, Middle East and Africa (EMEA), and Aerospace. The Beverage Packaging North and Central America segment includes multi-year supply contracts to fillers of carbonated soft drinks, beer, energy drinks, and other beverages.

See Also

