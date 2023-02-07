Balancer (BAL) Trading Up 2.9% Over Last 7 Days

Balancer (BAL) traded down 1.4% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on February 7th. In the last seven days, Balancer has traded 2.9% higher against the dollar. Balancer has a total market capitalization of $324.93 million and approximately $8.08 million worth of Balancer was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Balancer token can currently be bought for about $6.91 or 0.00030137 BTC on popular exchanges.

Balancer was first traded on June 20th, 2020. Balancer’s total supply is 55,185,454 tokens and its circulating supply is 47,011,719 tokens. Balancer’s official Twitter account is @balancerlabs and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Balancer is balancer.finance/blog-feed. Balancer’s official website is balancer.finance.

According to CryptoCompare, “An AMM, or Automated Market Maker is a general term that defines an algorithm for creating and managing liquidity. Instead of paying fees to portfolio managers to rebalance the users' portfolio, they collect fees from traders, who rebalance their portfolio. Users can earn returns by providing liquidity or as a trader swap between any assets in the global liquidity pool.The protocol operates a few types of pools:Private pools give the owner governance over the pool, and make the person the sole contributor of liquidity to the pool. Also, all the parameters are mutable by the owner.Shared pools are for those who want to become liquidity providers (LPs). The LPs are rewarded with the Balancer Pool Tokens (BPTs).Smart pools are similar to private pools but are controlled by a smart contract. They also reward using BPTs and allow anyone to contribute liquidity to the pool.For Balancer, security is a top priority and that is why the protocol has been fully audited three times by Trail of Bits, ConsenSys and OpenZeppelin. There are no admin keys or backdoors, hence, making it trustless, and the balancer pools are not upgradeable. Balancer does not support tokens that do not conform to the ERC-20 standard, even though they may be in use on some pools. The tokens held on Balancer pools are not controlled by Balancer, but are smart contracts. Nevertheless, that does not remove the inherent risks of smart contracts. The configurable rights pools (CRPs) ensure that tokens with known issues are barred from being used in pools. It further ensures that all other tokens safely interact with the protocol.”

