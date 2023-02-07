B. Riley Financial Inc. Makes New Investment in Northern Star Investment Corp. II (NYSE:NSTB)

B. Riley Financial Inc. bought a new stake in Northern Star Investment Corp. II (NYSE:NSTB – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 49,785 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $491,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in NSTB. Sculptor Capital LP raised its holdings in Northern Star Investment Corp. II by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Sculptor Capital LP now owns 1,301,137 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,777,000 after acquiring an additional 11,939 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in Northern Star Investment Corp. II by 7.0% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 833,501 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,227,000 after acquiring an additional 54,872 shares during the period. Verition Fund Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Northern Star Investment Corp. II by 201.5% in the 1st quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 748,153 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,316,000 after purchasing an additional 500,000 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in Northern Star Investment Corp. II by 171.9% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 717,634 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,019,000 after acquiring an additional 453,661 shares during the period. Finally, Springhouse Capital Management LP lifted its position in Northern Star Investment Corp. II by 38.1% during the second quarter. Springhouse Capital Management LP now owns 289,919 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,847,000 after purchasing an additional 80,000 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.83% of the company’s stock.

Get Northern Star Investment Corp. II alerts:

Northern Star Investment Corp. II Price Performance

NYSE NSTB traded up $0.01 on Tuesday, hitting $10.01. 921 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 21,009. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $10.00 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.93. Northern Star Investment Corp. II has a 52-week low of $9.72 and a 52-week high of $10.05.

About Northern Star Investment Corp. II

Northern Star Investment Corp. II does not have significant operations. The company intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. Northern Star Investment Corp. II was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NSTB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Northern Star Investment Corp. II (NYSE:NSTB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Northern Star Investment Corp. II Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Northern Star Investment Corp. II and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.