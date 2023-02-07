AvalonBay Communities (AVB) to Release Earnings on Wednesday

AvalonBay Communities (NYSE:AVB – Get Rating) is set to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, February 8th. Analysts expect AvalonBay Communities to post earnings of $2.58 per share for the quarter. Individual that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

AvalonBay Communities Stock Down 0.8 %

AVB stock opened at $178.79 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $25.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.34, a PEG ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. AvalonBay Communities has a 12 month low of $157.69 and a 12 month high of $259.05. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $168.53 and a two-hundred day moving average of $182.52.

AvalonBay Communities Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 30th were issued a $1.59 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 29th. This represents a $6.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.56%. AvalonBay Communities’s payout ratio is 72.35%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On AvalonBay Communities

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 57.1% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,140,014 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $531,516,000 after purchasing an additional 777,631 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in AvalonBay Communities by 3.1% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,330,539 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $330,467,000 after acquiring an additional 39,399 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its position in AvalonBay Communities by 202.1% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 227,397 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $56,478,000 after acquiring an additional 152,126 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its position in AvalonBay Communities by 20.7% in the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 196,334 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $48,764,000 after acquiring an additional 33,701 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eaton Vance Management lifted its position in AvalonBay Communities by 3.4% in the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 120,847 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $30,014,000 after acquiring an additional 3,973 shares during the last quarter. 87.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Mizuho downgraded shares of AvalonBay Communities from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $220.00 to $170.00 in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of AvalonBay Communities from $210.00 to $196.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of AvalonBay Communities from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $225.00 to $187.00 in a report on Friday, December 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of AvalonBay Communities from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $194.00 to $179.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on shares of AvalonBay Communities from $196.00 to $190.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $202.78.

About AvalonBay Communities

AvalonBay Communities, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the development, acquisition, ownership, and operation of multifamily communities. It operates through the following segments: Established Communities, Other Stabilized Communities, and Development or Redevelopment Communities.

