AvalonBay Communities (AVB) to Release Earnings on Wednesday

AvalonBay Communities (NYSE:AVB – Get Rating) is set to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, February 8th. Analysts expect AvalonBay Communities to post earnings of $2.58 per share for the quarter. Individual that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.
AvalonBay Communities Stock Down 0.8 %
AVB stock opened at $178.79 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $25.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.34, a PEG ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. AvalonBay Communities has a 12 month low of $157.69 and a 12 month high of $259.05. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $168.53 and a two-hundred day moving average of $182.52.
AvalonBay Communities Announces Dividend
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 30th were issued a $1.59 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 29th. This represents a $6.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.56%. AvalonBay Communities’s payout ratio is 72.35%.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On AvalonBay Communities
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Mizuho downgraded shares of AvalonBay Communities from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $220.00 to $170.00 in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of AvalonBay Communities from $210.00 to $196.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of AvalonBay Communities from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $225.00 to $187.00 in a report on Friday, December 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of AvalonBay Communities from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $194.00 to $179.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on shares of AvalonBay Communities from $196.00 to $190.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $202.78.
About AvalonBay Communities
AvalonBay Communities, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the development, acquisition, ownership, and operation of multifamily communities. It operates through the following segments: Established Communities, Other Stabilized Communities, and Development or Redevelopment Communities.
Read More
