Analysts Set BAE Systems plc (OTCMKTS:BAESY) Price Target at $961.25

Shares of BAE Systems plc (OTCMKTS:BAESY – Get Rating) have received an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the eight analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $961.25.

BAESY has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on BAE Systems from GBX 1,000 ($12.02) to GBX 1,050 ($12.62) in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Societe Generale raised BAE Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on BAE Systems from GBX 1,000 ($12.02) to GBX 1,100 ($13.22) in a research note on Monday, November 7th. UBS Group raised BAE Systems from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. Finally, Redburn Partners assumed coverage on BAE Systems in a research report on Monday, November 7th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Get BAE Systems alerts:

BAE Systems Stock Down 1.0 %

BAE Systems stock opened at $40.80 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $41.62 and its 200 day moving average is $38.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. BAE Systems has a one year low of $31.33 and a one year high of $43.44.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

BAE Systems Company Profile

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH purchased a new stake in BAE Systems during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in BAE Systems by 42.3% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,002 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 298 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in BAE Systems by 16.1% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,633 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $176,000 after purchasing an additional 642 shares in the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in BAE Systems during the 2nd quarter worth about $177,000. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in BAE Systems by 6.5% during the 3rd quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 13,187 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $462,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

BAE Systems Plc engages in the provision of a full range of products and services for air, land, and naval forces; advanced electronics; security, information technology solutions; and support services. It operates through the following segments: Electronic Systems, Cyber and Intelligence, Platforms and Services (US), Air, Maritime, and Headquarters.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for BAE Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BAE Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.