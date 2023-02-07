Analysts Set BAE Systems plc (OTCMKTS:BAESY) Price Target at $961.25

Shares of BAE Systems plc (OTCMKTS:BAESY – Get Rating) have received an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the eight analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $961.25.
BAESY has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on BAE Systems from GBX 1,000 ($12.02) to GBX 1,050 ($12.62) in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Societe Generale raised BAE Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on BAE Systems from GBX 1,000 ($12.02) to GBX 1,100 ($13.22) in a research note on Monday, November 7th. UBS Group raised BAE Systems from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. Finally, Redburn Partners assumed coverage on BAE Systems in a research report on Monday, November 7th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.
BAE Systems Stock Down 1.0 %
BAE Systems stock opened at $40.80 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $41.62 and its 200 day moving average is $38.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. BAE Systems has a one year low of $31.33 and a one year high of $43.44.
BAE Systems Company Profile
BAE Systems Plc engages in the provision of a full range of products and services for air, land, and naval forces; advanced electronics; security, information technology solutions; and support services. It operates through the following segments: Electronic Systems, Cyber and Intelligence, Platforms and Services (US), Air, Maritime, and Headquarters.
