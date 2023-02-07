Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) Stake Raised by Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Rating) by 19.4% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 175,723 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 28,552 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Amgen were worth $39,608,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. EdgeRock Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Amgen in the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Capital Wealth Alliance LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Amgen during the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Coston McIsaac & Partners purchased a new stake in shares of Amgen during the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Amgen during the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Amgen by 420.0% during the 2nd quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 130 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. 75.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:AMGN opened at $242.27 on Tuesday. Amgen Inc. has a 1-year low of $214.39 and a 1-year high of $296.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $129.27 billion, a PE ratio of 20.14, a PEG ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 0.63. The business’s 50 day moving average is $266.90 and its 200-day moving average is $257.26. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.20.

Amgen ( NASDAQ:AMGN Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The medical research company reported $4.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.04 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $6.84 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.77 billion. Amgen had a return on equity of 359.47% and a net margin of 24.89%. Amgen’s revenue was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $4.36 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Amgen Inc. will post 17.87 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 8th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 15th will be given a $2.13 dividend. This is an increase from Amgen’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.94. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 14th. This represents a $8.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.52%. Amgen’s payout ratio is presently 64.08%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. SVB Securities cut their price target on Amgen from $282.00 to $267.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on Amgen from $240.00 to $220.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Barclays lowered their price objective on Amgen from $240.00 to $230.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Cowen lowered their price objective on Amgen from $307.00 to $289.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Amgen from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Amgen presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $254.88.

Amgen, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery, development, manufacture and marketing of human therapeutics. Its products include the following brands: Aranesp, Aimovig, KANJINTI, EVENITY, AMGEVITA, AVSOLA, BLINCYTO, MVASI, Corlanor, Enbrel, EPOGEN, IMLYGIC, Kyprolis, Neulasta, NEUPOGEN, Nplate, Parsabiv, Prolia, Repatha, Sensipar, Vectibix, Otezla, RIABNI, and XGEVA.

