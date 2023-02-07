América Móvil (NYSE:AMX) Stock Rating Upgraded by StockNews.com

América Móvil (NYSE:AMX – Get Rating) was upgraded by equities researchers at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Monday.
AMX has been the topic of a number of other reports. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on shares of América Móvil from $28.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. UBS Group downgraded shares of América Móvil from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $20.40 to $22.50 in a research report on Monday, November 28th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of América Móvil from $22.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $22.10.
América Móvil Trading Down 1.0 %
AMX stock traded down $0.20 on Monday, reaching $19.78. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,185,237 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,508,143. The firm has a market cap of $62.90 billion, a PE ratio of 6.66, a PEG ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.87. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $18.64. América Móvil has a 12-month low of $16.13 and a 12-month high of $22.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.69.
About América Móvil
America Movil SAB de CV engages in the provision of telecommunications services. The firm operates through the following segments: Mexico Wireless, Mexico Fixed, Brazil, Colombia, Southern Cone (Argentina, Chile, Paraguay and Uruguay), Andean Region (Ecuador and Peru), Central America (Costa Rica, El Salvador, Guatemala, Honduras, Nicaragua and Panama), the Caribbean (the Dominican Republic and Puerto Rico) and Europe (Austria, Belarus, Bulgaria, Croatia, Macedonia, Serbia and Slovenia).
