América Móvil (NYSE:AMX) Stock Rating Upgraded by StockNews.com

América Móvil (NYSE:AMX – Get Rating) was upgraded by equities researchers at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Monday.

AMX has been the topic of a number of other reports. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on shares of América Móvil from $28.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. UBS Group downgraded shares of América Móvil from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $20.40 to $22.50 in a research report on Monday, November 28th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of América Móvil from $22.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $22.10.

AMX stock traded down $0.20 on Monday, reaching $19.78. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,185,237 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,508,143. The firm has a market cap of $62.90 billion, a PE ratio of 6.66, a PEG ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.87. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $18.64. América Móvil has a 12-month low of $16.13 and a 12-month high of $22.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.69.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AMX. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc bought a new position in América Móvil in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. bought a new position in América Móvil in the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton boosted its stake in América Móvil by 95.2% in the 3rd quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 1,745 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 851 shares in the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. bought a new position in América Móvil in the 3rd quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. bought a new position in América Móvil during the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. 5.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

America Movil SAB de CV engages in the provision of telecommunications services. The firm operates through the following segments: Mexico Wireless, Mexico Fixed, Brazil, Colombia, Southern Cone (Argentina, Chile, Paraguay and Uruguay), Andean Region (Ecuador and Peru), Central America (Costa Rica, El Salvador, Guatemala, Honduras, Nicaragua and Panama), the Caribbean (the Dominican Republic and Puerto Rico) and Europe (Austria, Belarus, Bulgaria, Croatia, Macedonia, Serbia and Slovenia).

