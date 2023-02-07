Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) PT Raised to $135.00 at Oppenheimer

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) had its target price upped by Oppenheimer from $130.00 to $135.00 in a research note published on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the e-commerce giant’s stock. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Amazon.com’s Q4 2023 earnings at $0.29 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on AMZN. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Amazon.com from $125.00 to $119.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. JMP Securities lowered their target price on Amazon.com from $150.00 to $140.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Atlantic Securities lowered their target price on Amazon.com from $160.00 to $120.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Rosenblatt Securities lowered their target price on Amazon.com from $118.00 to $103.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 14th. Finally, Truist Financial cut their target price on Amazon.com from $170.00 to $160.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and forty have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $144.87.

Amazon.com Price Performance

NASDAQ:AMZN opened at $102.18 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $92.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $109.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.04 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -378.44, a P/E/G ratio of 3.67 and a beta of 1.22. Amazon.com has a 12-month low of $81.43 and a 12-month high of $170.83.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Amazon.com ( NASDAQ:AMZN Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The e-commerce giant reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $149.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $145.72 billion. Amazon.com had a negative net margin of 0.53% and a positive return on equity of 5.33%. Amazon.com’s quarterly revenue was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.39 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Amazon.com will post 1.57 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Amazon.com news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 5,100 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.43, for a total transaction of $568,293.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 124,180 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,837,377.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.00, for a total value of $329,000.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 119,780 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,259,320. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 5,100 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.43, for a total value of $568,293.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 124,180 shares in the company, valued at $13,837,377.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 57,183 shares of company stock worth $5,610,681. Corporate insiders own 12.70% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Amazon.com

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of AMZN. Bridgefront Capital LLC bought a new position in Amazon.com during the 1st quarter valued at $228,000. Krane Funds Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Amazon.com by 239.1% during the 1st quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC now owns 78 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $254,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Range Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Amazon.com during the 1st quarter valued at $258,000. My Personal CFO LLC bought a new position in Amazon.com during the 1st quarter valued at $261,000. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Amazon.com during the 1st quarter valued at $191,000. 57.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Amazon.com Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Amazon.com, Inc is a multinational technology company, which engages in the provision of online retail shopping services. It operates through the following business segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The North America segment includes retail sales of consumer products and subscriptions through North American-focused websites such as www.amazon.com and www.amazon.ca.

Read More

