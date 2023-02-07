Amada (OTCMKTS:AMDLY) Reaches New 52-Week High at $34.38

Amada Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:AMDLY – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $34.38 and last traded at $34.38, with a volume of 0 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $34.38.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently issued reports on AMDLY. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Amada from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. Citigroup cut shares of Amada from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, October 24th.

Amada Stock Performance

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $29.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $29.35. The company has a market cap of $3.09 billion, a PE ratio of 11.81 and a beta of 0.29.

About Amada

Amada ( OTCMKTS:AMDLY Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 10th. The company reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $690.78 million for the quarter. Amada had a return on equity of 6.37% and a net margin of 9.21%.

AMADA Co, Ltd. engages in the manufacture, sale, leasing, repair, maintenance, checking, and inspection of metal working machinery and tools. It operates through the following business divisions: Sheet Metal Fabrication Machine, Metal Cutting Machine, Machine Tools, Stamping Press, Precision Welding Machine and Others.

