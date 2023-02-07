Amada (OTCMKTS:AMDLY) Reaches New 52-Week High at $34.38

Amada Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:AMDLY – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $34.38 and last traded at $34.38, with a volume of 0 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $34.38.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
A number of research firms recently issued reports on AMDLY. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Amada from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. Citigroup cut shares of Amada from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, October 24th.
Amada Stock Performance
The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $29.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $29.35. The company has a market cap of $3.09 billion, a PE ratio of 11.81 and a beta of 0.29.
About Amada
AMADA Co, Ltd. engages in the manufacture, sale, leasing, repair, maintenance, checking, and inspection of metal working machinery and tools. It operates through the following business divisions: Sheet Metal Fabrication Machine, Metal Cutting Machine, Machine Tools, Stamping Press, Precision Welding Machine and Others.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Amada (AMDLY)
- Energizer Holdings Inc; Losing Power Or Electrifying Time To Buy?
- Can Cummins Power To A New High?
- How to Find Penny Stocks to Invest and Trade
- ONSemi Is Marching Higher On Great Results
- What Tyson Foods Q1 Means For Staples Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Amada Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amada and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.