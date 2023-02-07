Algorand (ALGO) Price Reaches $0.26 on Major Exchanges

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 0.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on February 6th. Algorand has a total market cap of $1.86 billion and approximately $63.93 million worth of Algorand was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Algorand has traded 7% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Algorand coin can now be bought for approximately $0.26 or 0.00001125 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $19.94 or 0.00087217 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $14.30 or 0.00062566 BTC.

PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded up 369.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00002491 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0801 or 0.00000350 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.32 or 0.00010164 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0685 or 0.00000299 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.52 or 0.00024152 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded up 18.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00002205 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.96 or 0.00004184 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0555 or 0.00000243 BTC.

Algorand (CRYPTO:ALGO) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 19th, 2019. Algorand’s total supply is 7,444,868,210 coins and its circulating supply is 7,222,670,052 coins. The official message board for Algorand is medium.com/algorand-foundation. The Reddit community for Algorand is https://reddit.com/r/algorandofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Algorand’s official Twitter account is @algofoundation and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Algorand is algorand.foundation.

According to CryptoCompare, “The Algorand Foundation is dedicated to fulfilling the global promise of blockchain technology by leveraging the Algorand protocol and open source software, which was initially designed by Silvio Micali and a team of leading scientists. With core beliefs in the establishment of an open, public and permissionless blockchain, the Algorand Foundation has a vision for an inclusive ecosystem that provides an opportunity for everyone to harness the potential of an equitable and truly borderless economy.The Algorand platform is a public, a permissionless pure proof-of-stake blockchain protocol that solves the “blockchain trilemma” of achieving scalability, security, and true decentralization all at once.Performance on the Algorand platform exceeds 1000 transactions per second (TPS) with a latency of fewer than 5 seconds, putting it on par with the throughput of major global payment networks without compromising security or decentralization.”

