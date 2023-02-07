Alchemy Pay (ACH) Achieves Self Reported Market Cap of $93.86 Million

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded 1% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on February 7th. In the last seven days, Alchemy Pay has traded up 34.8% against the US dollar. One Alchemy Pay token can currently be bought for $0.0185 or 0.00000080 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Alchemy Pay has a market capitalization of $93.86 million and approximately $36.40 million worth of Alchemy Pay was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Alchemy Pay alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00002684 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0626 or 0.00000273 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0777 or 0.00000339 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $101.87 or 0.00444187 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 20.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0261 or 0.00000114 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $6,750.26 or 0.29432821 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $97.35 or 0.00424470 BTC.

Alchemy Pay Profile

Alchemy Pay’s genesis date was September 4th, 2019. Alchemy Pay’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 5,082,155,932 tokens. Alchemy Pay’s official Twitter account is @alchemypay and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Alchemy Pay is https://reddit.com/r/alchemypay/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Alchemy Pay’s official website is alchemypay.org. The official message board for Alchemy Pay is alchemypay.medium.com.

Buying and Selling Alchemy Pay

According to CryptoCompare, “Alchemy is a cryptocurrency payment solution and technology provider in Asia Pacific that powers online and offline merchants. It's designed to be a fast, secure, and convenient hybrid crypto-fiat payment systems and solutions.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Alchemy Pay directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Alchemy Pay should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Alchemy Pay using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Alchemy Pay Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Alchemy Pay and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.