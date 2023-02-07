Akzo Nobel (OTCMKTS:AKZOD) Hits New 12-Month Low at $24.80

Akzo Nobel (OTCMKTS:AKZOD – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low on Monday . The stock traded as low as $24.80 and last traded at $25.07, with a volume of 43531 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $25.89.

Akzo Nobel Stock Down 3.2 %

The firm has a market cap of $17.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.70 and a beta of 0.76. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $23.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is $22.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.46.

Akzo Nobel Company Profile

Akzo Nobel N.V. operates as a paints and coatings company in the Netherlands and internationally. The company operates through Decorative Paints and Performance Coatings segments. It provides decorative paints, including paints, lacquers, and varnishes; mixing machines, color concepts, and training courses for the building and renovation industry; and specialty coatings for metal, wood, and other building materials.

