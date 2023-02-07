Akerna (NASDAQ:KERN) PT Lowered to $1.00

Akerna (NASDAQ:KERN – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by HC Wainwright from $1.50 to $1.00 in a report issued on Friday morning, The Fly reports. HC Wainwright currently has a neutral rating on the stock.
Shares of KERN stock opened at $1.04 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $4.18 million, a P/E ratio of -0.02 and a beta of 2.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.66 and a quick ratio of 0.66. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $1.06 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.56. Akerna has a one year low of $0.66 and a one year high of $33.00.
Akerna (NASDAQ:KERN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 14th. The company reported ($1.36) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.20) by ($0.16). The firm had revenue of $5.41 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.65 million. Akerna had a negative net margin of 292.22% and a negative return on equity of 70.76%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Akerna will post -3.03 EPS for the current year.
Akerna Corp. provides enterprise software solutions that enable regulatory compliance and inventory management in United States and Canada. The company offers MJ Platform for the cannabis, hemp, and CBD industry; and Leaf Data Systems, a government regulatory software. It also provides consulting services to cannabis industry; business intelligence, data analytics and other software related services; and Last Call Analytics, a tool for alcohol brands to analyze their retail sales analytics.
