Akerna (NASDAQ:KERN) PT Lowered to $1.00

Akerna (NASDAQ:KERN – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by HC Wainwright from $1.50 to $1.00 in a report issued on Friday morning, The Fly reports. HC Wainwright currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Akerna Stock Performance

Shares of KERN stock opened at $1.04 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $4.18 million, a P/E ratio of -0.02 and a beta of 2.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.66 and a quick ratio of 0.66. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $1.06 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.56. Akerna has a one year low of $0.66 and a one year high of $33.00.

Get Akerna alerts:

Akerna (NASDAQ:KERN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 14th. The company reported ($1.36) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.20) by ($0.16). The firm had revenue of $5.41 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.65 million. Akerna had a negative net margin of 292.22% and a negative return on equity of 70.76%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Akerna will post -3.03 EPS for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Akerna

Akerna Company Profile

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Akerna by 178.5% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,271,852 shares of the company’s stock valued at $204,000 after purchasing an additional 1,455,966 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Akerna by 342.6% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,023,825 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,000 after acquiring an additional 792,521 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in Akerna by 111.7% during the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 580,823 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 306,523 shares during the period. Walleye Capital LLC bought a new position in Akerna during the second quarter worth about $193,000. Finally, Perkins Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Akerna during the second quarter worth about $300,000.

(Get Rating)

Akerna Corp. provides enterprise software solutions that enable regulatory compliance and inventory management in United States and Canada. The company offers MJ Platform for the cannabis, hemp, and CBD industry; and Leaf Data Systems, a government regulatory software. It also provides consulting services to cannabis industry; business intelligence, data analytics and other software related services; and Last Call Analytics, a tool for alcohol brands to analyze their retail sales analytics.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Akerna Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Akerna and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.