AirIQ (CVE:IQ) Stock Price Down 7.1%

AirIQ Inc. (CVE:IQ – Get Rating) shares were down 7.1% on Monday . The company traded as low as C$0.26 and last traded at C$0.26. Approximately 7,000 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 52% from the average daily volume of 14,492 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.28.

AirIQ Stock Performance

The company has a current ratio of 2.57, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The business’s 50 day moving average is C$0.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$0.27. The company has a market cap of C$7.64 million and a PE ratio of 13.00.

AirIQ (CVE:IQ – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 17th. The company reported C$0.01 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$1.17 million during the quarter.

About AirIQ

AirIQ Inc provides wireless asset management and location services in Canada. The company also develops and operates telematics asset management system by digitized mapping, wireless communications, internet, and the global positioning system. Its web-based platform provides fleet operators and vehicle owners with a suite of asset management solutions to monitor, manage, and protect their assets.

