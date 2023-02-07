Aigen Investment Management LP Lowers Stock Holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

Aigen Investment Management LP trimmed its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Rating) by 55.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 18,455 shares of the company’s stock after selling 22,577 shares during the period. Aigen Investment Management LP’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $1,589,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Smith Salley & Associates raised its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. Smith Salley & Associates now owns 175,588 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,008,000 after acquiring an additional 6,492 shares during the last quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 649,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,188,000 after acquiring an additional 17,920 shares during the last quarter. Liontrust Investment Partners LLP purchased a new position in Merck & Co., Inc. in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $7,575,000. Arnhold LLC raised its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. by 33.6% in the 2nd quarter. Arnhold LLC now owns 11,676 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,065,000 after acquiring an additional 2,934 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Executive Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. by 6.8% in the 2nd quarter. Executive Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,842 shares of the company’s stock worth $350,000 after acquiring an additional 244 shares during the last quarter. 72.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Merck & Co., Inc. stock opened at $104.03 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $109.77 and a 200 day moving average of $98.59. Merck & Co., Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $72.88 and a fifty-two week high of $115.49. The company has a market capitalization of $263.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.22, a P/E/G ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 0.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.46.

Merck & Co., Inc. ( NYSE:MRK Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The company reported $1.62 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.06. Merck & Co., Inc. had a net margin of 24.49% and a return on equity of 44.27%. The business had revenue of $13.83 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.66 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.80 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 6.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $0.73 per share. This represents a $2.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.81%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 14th. Merck & Co., Inc.’s dividend payout ratio is 51.14%.

In other news, EVP Steven Mizell sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.42, for a total transaction of $1,521,300.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 32,144 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,260,044.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, insider Johannes Jacobus Oosthuizen sold 1,795 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.21, for a total value of $185,261.95. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 16,731 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,726,806.51. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Steven Mizell sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.42, for a total transaction of $1,521,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 32,144 shares in the company, valued at $3,260,044.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 268,402 shares of company stock worth $28,308,524. 0.29% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

MRK has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a report on Thursday, November 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $120.00 price objective for the company. SVB Leerink boosted their target price on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $120.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Bank of America upgraded shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $110.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $110.00 to $128.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 20th. Finally, Atlantic Securities boosted their target price on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $116.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $115.41.

Merck & Co, Inc engages in the provision of health solutions through its prescription medicines, vaccines, biologic therapies, animal health, and consumer care products. It operates through the following segments: Pharmaceutical, Animal Health, and Other. The Pharmaceutical segment includes human health pharmaceutical and vaccine products.

