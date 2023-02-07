Agios Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AGIO) Research Coverage Started at Piper Sandler

Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AGIO – Get Rating) in a research report released on Friday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The brokerage issued an overweight rating and a $41.00 price target on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

AGIO has been the subject of several other research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals from a sell rating to a neutral rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $17.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. Piper Jaffray Companies assumed coverage on shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday. They issued an overweight rating and a $41.00 target price for the company. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a sell rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $50.25.

Get Agios Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Agios Pharmaceuticals Stock Up 0.4 %

Agios Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $30.32 on Friday. Agios Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $16.75 and a 52-week high of $34.76. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $29.04 and a 200-day moving average of $28.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.67 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.56 and a beta of 0.92.

Insider Buying and Selling at Agios Pharmaceuticals

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other Agios Pharmaceuticals news, Director David P. Schenkein sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.33, for a total transaction of $586,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 117,879 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,457,391.07. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . 4.48% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Armistice Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter worth about $54,411,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter worth about $23,738,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter worth about $21,982,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals by 635.7% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 476,013 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $10,553,000 after acquiring an additional 411,312 shares during the period. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter worth about $8,362,000.

About Agios Pharmaceuticals

(Get Rating)

Agios Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company engaged in the discovery and development of novel investigational medicines to treat cancer and rare genetic diseases. It focuses on diseases that are directly caused by changes in genes or chromosomes, often passed from one generation to the next.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Agios Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Agios Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.