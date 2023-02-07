Agilysys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGYS) SVP Sells $724,601.48 in Stock

Agilysys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGYS – Get Rating) SVP Prabuddha Biswas sold 8,747 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.84, for a total transaction of $724,601.48. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 74,040 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,133,473.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Prabuddha Biswas also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, November 11th, Prabuddha Biswas sold 1,000 shares of Agilysys stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.52, for a total transaction of $64,520.00.

NASDAQ:AGYS traded up $0.06 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $83.05. 118,486 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 165,695. The company has a market capitalization of $2.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 202.42 and a beta of 0.94. Agilysys, Inc. has a 12 month low of $31.49 and a 12 month high of $86.00. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $75.59 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $62.04.

Agilysys ( NASDAQ:AGYS Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 24th. The software maker reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.02. Agilysys had a net margin of 6.51% and a return on equity of 25.07%. The firm had revenue of $49.92 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $48.12 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.19 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Agilysys, Inc. will post 0.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently commented on AGYS. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Agilysys in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Craig Hallum raised their price objective on shares of Agilysys from $80.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. Finally, BTIG Research raised their target price on shares of Agilysys from $83.00 to $95.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $87.33.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of Agilysys by 370.9% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 890 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 701 shares during the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Agilysys in the third quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Agilysys during the 2nd quarter worth about $51,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Agilysys during the 3rd quarter worth about $67,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Agilysys by 36.4% during the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,500 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $71,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.78% of the company’s stock.

Agilysys, Inc operates as a technology company. It offers innovative software for point-of-sale, payment gateway, reservation and table management, guest offers management, property management, inventory and procurement, analytics, document management, and mobile and wireless solutions and services to the hospitality industry.

