Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A) Holdings Increased by Picton Mahoney Asset Management

Picton Mahoney Asset Management lifted its holdings in Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A – Get Rating) by 13.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 48,871 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,862 shares during the period. Picton Mahoney Asset Management’s holdings in Agilent Technologies were worth $5,939,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in A. Synovus Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of Agilent Technologies by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 6,751 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $895,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL grew its stake in shares of Agilent Technologies by 7.3% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 28,606 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $3,785,000 after purchasing an additional 1,957 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Agilent Technologies by 52.1% in the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,334 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $309,000 after purchasing an additional 799 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Agilent Technologies by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 24,531,170 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $3,246,209,000 after purchasing an additional 261,435 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. grew its stake in shares of Agilent Technologies by 10.8% in the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 2,880 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $381,000 after purchasing an additional 281 shares during the last quarter.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Agilent Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of Agilent Technologies from $158.00 to $168.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Agilent Technologies from $160.00 to $168.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Agilent Technologies from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $150.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Agilent Technologies from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Agilent Technologies has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $161.36.

Shares of A traded down $0.08 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $152.16. The stock had a trading volume of 151,739 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,221,406. The company’s fifty day moving average is $152.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $140.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 2.03 and a quick ratio of 1.47. Agilent Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $112.52 and a 52 week high of $160.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $45.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.51, a P/E/G ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 1.04.

Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 21st. The medical research company reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.14. Agilent Technologies had a net margin of 18.31% and a return on equity of 30.28%. The business had revenue of $1.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.76 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.21 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Agilent Technologies, Inc. will post 5.64 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 25th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 3rd were given a dividend of $0.225 per share. This is an increase from Agilent Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 30th. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.59%. Agilent Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is 21.58%.

Agilent Technologies announced that its board has approved a stock repurchase plan on Monday, January 9th that authorizes the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the medical research company to reacquire up to 4.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

In related news, CEO Michael R. Mcmullen sold 6,775 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.19, for a total transaction of $1,003,987.25. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 270,896 shares in the company, valued at approximately $40,144,078.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Agilent Technologies news, CEO Michael R. Mcmullen sold 6,775 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.19, for a total transaction of $1,003,987.25. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 270,896 shares in the company, valued at approximately $40,144,078.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael R. Mcmullen sold 128,726 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.73, for a total transaction of $20,046,499.98. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 260,691 shares in the company, valued at $40,597,409.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 198,664 shares of company stock worth $30,814,048 in the last 90 days.

Agilent Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of application focused solutions for life sciences, diagnostics, and applied chemical markets. It operates through the following segments: Life Sciences and Applied Markets, Diagnostics and Genomics, and Agilent CrossLab. The Life Sciences and Applied Markets segment offers application-focused solutions that include instruments and software that identify, quantify, and analyze the physical and biological properties of substances and products, as well as the clinical and life sciences research areas to interrogate samples at the molecular and cellular level.

