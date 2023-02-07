Ag Growth International (TSE:AFN) Price Target Increased to C$73.00 by Analysts at Cormark

Ag Growth International (TSE:AFN – Get Rating) had its target price hoisted by Cormark from C$63.00 to C$73.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports.

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. CIBC lifted their price target on shares of Ag Growth International from C$48.00 to C$53.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, November 18th. National Bankshares lifted their price target on shares of Ag Growth International from C$52.00 to C$53.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Scotiabank lifted their price target on shares of Ag Growth International from C$55.00 to C$65.00 in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. TD Securities lifted their price target on shares of Ag Growth International from C$53.00 to C$66.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Ag Growth International from C$55.00 to C$64.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Ag Growth International currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of C$61.63.

Ag Growth International Price Performance

Ag Growth International stock opened at C$53.27 on Friday. Ag Growth International has a 1 year low of C$28.80 and a 1 year high of C$54.22. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of C$45.22 and a 200 day moving average price of C$39.48. The company has a market cap of C$1.01 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 95.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 293.33, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 1.81.

Ag Growth International Announces Dividend

Ag Growth International ( TSE:AFN Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The company reported C$1.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$1.18 by C$0.23. The company had revenue of C$402.07 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$388.38 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Ag Growth International will post 4.1099999 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 30th were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 29th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.13%. Ag Growth International’s payout ratio is currently 107.14%.

Ag Growth International Company Profile

Ag Growth International Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes grain and rice handling, storage, and conditioning equipment in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company offers storage equipment comprising grain and bolted bins, hopper bins, smooth wall bins, temporary storage equipment, unloads and sweeps, water tanks, fuel tanks; and conditioning equipment, such as mixed flow dryers, fans and heaters, aerations, airaugers, aeration floors, vents and exhausters, stirrings, and accessories.

